HSBC Upgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $158.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

