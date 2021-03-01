HSBC Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $54.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $44.70 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.54.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

