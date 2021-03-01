HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

