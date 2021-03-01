HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau Sells 50,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,065,860.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00.

CVE HPQ opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.