HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Buys $75,003.00 in Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.96 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $936.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

