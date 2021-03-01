Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.