Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.44 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

