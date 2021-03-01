HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,004 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,155. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

