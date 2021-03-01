HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 687,567 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $203,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.52. 94,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

