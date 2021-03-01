HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $82,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.32 on Monday, hitting $220.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,829. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

