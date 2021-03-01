HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,127. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

