HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $64,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,132. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

