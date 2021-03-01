High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.86 million and a PE ratio of 24.65.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

