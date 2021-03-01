Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.89

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 119130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.
In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,471,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
