Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.89

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 119130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,471,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

