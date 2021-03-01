Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HOFSQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 466,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,082. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $842,777.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

