Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HOFSQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 466,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,082. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $842,777.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
