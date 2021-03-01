Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.46

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 3089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

