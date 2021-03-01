Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.53.

HCAT stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $156,780.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,536,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

