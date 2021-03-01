Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.53.

HCAT stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

