HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

SRTS stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

