HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

