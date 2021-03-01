HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.
Shares of FBIO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
