HC Wainwright Cuts BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $19.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

