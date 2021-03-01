Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.