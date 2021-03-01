Haverford Trust Co. Has $370.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.2% of Haverford Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 751,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $86,976,000 after purchasing an additional 438,440 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 154,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 114,750 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 211,711 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

