Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Harvey Norman’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

In other news, insider Kay Page acquired 63,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,456.25 ($216,040.18). Also, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.