Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 508 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

ODFL opened at $214.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $220.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

