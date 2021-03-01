Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 206 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

