Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 394 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

