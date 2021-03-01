Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,554 shares of company stock worth $12,540,501 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.