Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 442 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Trex by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Trex by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

TREX opened at $91.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.