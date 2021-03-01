Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $228.30 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $228.30 or 0.00474337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $112.05 million and $2.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

