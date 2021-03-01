Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Head to Head Review

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

77.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and The GEO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 31.04 $81.56 million $1.18 47.65 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.35 $166.60 million $2.75 2.62

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39% The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus price target of $57.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.