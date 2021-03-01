Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 408 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

