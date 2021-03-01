Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,190 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

