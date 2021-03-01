Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 234 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $358.31 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

