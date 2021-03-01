Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 123 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $377.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.