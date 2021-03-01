Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.69 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

