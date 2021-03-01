Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

