Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 18,562 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 3.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.17 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

