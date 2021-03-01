Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $296,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,707.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,539,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $104.00 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

