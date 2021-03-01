Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys 30,357 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 743,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $26.75 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.