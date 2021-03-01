Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20.

