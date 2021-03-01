Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 91.4% in February

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

