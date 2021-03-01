Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Update

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GRWC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Grow Capital has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
About Grow Capital
