Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Update

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRWC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Grow Capital has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

