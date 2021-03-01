Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 744,106 shares of company stock valued at $29,169,792 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

