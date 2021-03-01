Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Sells C$62,500.00 in Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director James Pirie sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,500.

Shares of VGN remained flat at $C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 163,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Greencastle Resources alerts:

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.