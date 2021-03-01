Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Sells C$62,500.00 in Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director James Pirie sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,500.
Shares of VGN remained flat at $C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 163,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Greencastle Resources Company Profile
