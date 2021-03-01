Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. On the flip side, Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year, partldue to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues.”

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,920 shares of company stock worth $10,141,235. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

