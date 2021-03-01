GoByte Price Tops $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. GoByte has a market cap of $319,461.17 and approximately $48,336.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007458 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,428,589 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

