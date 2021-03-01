Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 329.2% from the January 28th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,573,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,832 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,930,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

