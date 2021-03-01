Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

