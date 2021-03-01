Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $197.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

